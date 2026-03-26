Yamal ciblé par un coéquipier, le Barça se fâche

Un con sanguin Qatari ?
c'est vrai le champion fait au moins les qualifications les chiffres exact c'est ça PSG 10 participations 234 points 29% OL 7 participations 141,75 points 18 % Monaco 7 participations 92 points 11% Lille 7 participations 82,75 points 10% OM 7 participations 82 points 10% Rennes 6 participations 54 points 7% Nice 6 participations 33 points moyenne 4%
Bonne idée 👏👊💪
Allez dtc brasil
Ça se rebelle à marseille dis donc 😂
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|60
|26
|19
|3
|4
|58
|22
|36
|59
|27
|19
|2
|6
|54
|24
|30
|49
|27
|15
|4
|8
|54
|35
|19
|47
|27
|14
|5
|8
|41
|29
|12
|47
|27
|14
|5
|8
|42
|34
|8
|46
|27
|14
|4
|9
|47
|38
|9
|44
|27
|12
|8
|7
|43
|37
|6
|40
|27
|11
|7
|9
|43
|33
|10
|37
|27
|10
|7
|10
|38
|32
|6
|37
|27
|9
|10
|8
|37
|41
|-4
|36
|27
|10
|6
|11
|34
|39
|-5
|32
|27
|9
|5
|13
|24
|37
|-13
|31
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|43
|-11
|27
|27
|6
|9
|12
|22
|35
|-13
|27
|27
|7
|6
|14
|32
|52
|-20
|22
|27
|5
|7
|15
|22
|36
|-14
|17
|26
|4
|5
|17
|24
|45
|-21
|14
|27
|3
|5
|19
|25
|60
|-35
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