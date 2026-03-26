Lamine Yamal

Yamal ciblé par un coéquipier, le Barça se fâche

Liga26 mars , 21:00
parEric Bethsy
0
Dans l’ombre de Lamine Yamal, Roony Bardghji bénéficie d’un faible temps de jeu au FC Barcelone. L’international suédois a profité de la trêve internationale pour se plaindre de sa situation. Mais sa déclaration n’a pas plu à ses dirigeants.
Hansi Flick le sait pertinemment, sortir Lamine Yamal avant le coup de sifflet final l’expose au mécontentement de sa star. L’entraîneur du FC Barcelone en a encore eu la confirmation contre le Rayo Vallecano (1-0) dimanche dernier. Furieux, le jeune Espagnol tient à jouer l’intégralité de tous les matchs. Et tant pis pour son concurrent Roony Bardghji. L’ailier droit arrivé l’été dernier savait qu’il ne prendrait pas la place du prodige local. Mais au moment de signer, le Suédois pensait au moins récolter un temps de temps correct grâce à l’enchaînement des rencontres.

Bardghji affiche sa frustration

Ce n’est malheureusement pas le cas, d’où les état d’âmes du remplaçant dans la presse de son pays. « Pour être honnête, je n'ai pas eu beaucoup de temps de jeu pour le moment, a regretté l’international suédois auprès du média Sverige Television. Je suis patient mais, sincèrement, je pense que je méritais de jouer davantage. Si je suis satisfait de mon rôle de remplaçant ? Non. Je ne suis pas du tout satisfait, mais c'est le football. Je respecte totalement les joueurs qui sont dans l'effectif depuis longtemps, ce sont mes coéquipiers. Je sais ce que j'ai à faire, j'ai beaucoup de confiance en moi. »
Sur certaines apparitions, Roony Bardghji a effectivement montré de bonnes choses. Sa qualité de percussion et la précision de son pied gauche peuvent rendre service au Barça. Le club catalan en est conscient. Mais en interne, on n’a pas du tout apprécié la déclaration du joueur, prévient Sport. Le FCB considère que l’ancien joueur de Copenhague savait à quoi s’attendre. Le champion d’Espagne n’a donc pas l’intention de lui ouvrir la porte cet été, sauf si la recrue à 2,5 millions d’euros venait à réclamer un bon de sortie.
R. Bardghji

R. Bardghji

KuwaitKoweït Âge 20 Attaquant

UEFA Nations League

2026/2027
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Passes décisives0
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WC Qualification Europe

2026
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Jaune0
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Champions League

2025/2026
Matchs4
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Passes décisives1
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La Liga

2025/2026
Matchs16
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Copa Del Rey

2025/2026
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Derniers commentaires

Lens-PSG reporté, ça prend une tournure politique

Un con sanguin Qatari ?

Lens-PSG reporté, ils sont écoeurés

c'est vrai le champion fait au moins les qualifications les chiffres exact c'est ça PSG 10 participations 234 points 29% OL 7 participations 141,75 points 18 % Monaco 7 participations 92 points 11% Lille 7 participations 82,75 points 10% OM 7 participations 82 points 10% Rennes 6 participations 54 points 7% Nice 6 participations 33 points moyenne 4%

Les journalistes prêts à faire payer l’OM

Bonne idée 👏👊💪

Brésil - France : les compos (21h00 sur TF1)

Allez dtc brasil

Les journalistes prêts à faire payer l’OM

Ça se rebelle à marseille dis donc 😂

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
60261934582236
2
Lens
59271926542430
3
O. Marseille
49271548543519
4
O. Lyonnais
47271458412912
5
LOSC Lille
4727145842348
6
Monaco
4627144947389
7
Rennes
4427128743376
8
Strasbourg
40271179433310
9
Toulouse
37271071038326
10
Lorient
372791083741-4
11
Brest
3627106113439-5
12
Angers SCO
322795132437-13
13
Paris
3127710103243-11
14
Le Havre
272769122235-13
15
Nice
272776143252-20
16
Auxerre
222757152236-14
17
Nantes
172645172445-21
18
Metz
142735192560-35

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