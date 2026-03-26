ICONSPORT_362937_0004

Brésil - France : les compos (21h00 sur TF1)

Equipe de France26 mars , 20:28
parAlexis Rose
1
Match amical international :
La compo du Brésil : Ederson - Wesley, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos - Casemiro, Andrey Santos - Raphinha, Cunha, Martinelli, Vinicius Junior.
La compo de la France : Maignan - Gusto, Konaté, Upamecano, Théo Hernandez - Olise, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Ekitike - Mbappé, Dembélé.

Amical International

26 mars 2026 à 21:00
Brésil
0
1
Live56'
France
Mbappé Lottin32'
Chronologie
Composition
Statistiques
Carton rouge
55
D. Upamecano
FranceFrance
Remplacement
46
ENTRE
L. Rosa da Silva
BrazilBrésil
SORT
Raphinha
BrazilBrésil
Carton jaune
38
C. Casimiro
BrazilBrésil
But
32
K. Mbappé
FranceFrance
Voir Les Détails Complets Du Match
1
Articles Recommandés
Panichelli
OM

Panichelli zappé pour Aubameyang, l’OM a fait fort

ICONSPORT_362934_0032
Equipe de France

EdF : Les Espoirs écrasent le Luxembourg

ICONSPORT_362937_0035
TV

France-Brésil : TF1 et les USA, c’est la catastrophe

Lamine Yamal
Liga

Yamal ciblé par un coéquipier, le Barça se fâche

Fil Info

26 mars , 22:00
Panichelli zappé pour Aubameyang, l’OM a fait fort
26 mars , 21:26
EdF : Les Espoirs écrasent le Luxembourg
26 mars , 21:25
France-Brésil : TF1 et les USA, c’est la catastrophe
26 mars , 21:00
Yamal ciblé par un coéquipier, le Barça se fâche
26 mars , 20:30
Le PSG fait déjà pleurer Liverpool à cause de deux joueurs
26 mars , 20:00
Les journalistes prêts à faire payer l’OM
26 mars , 19:53
CdM 2026 : La Turquie plus qu’à un pas du Mondial
26 mars , 19:51
CdM 2026 : Programme TV et résultats des demi-finales des barrages
26 mars , 19:30
150ME pour deux joueurs, le PSG veut ruiner le Barça

Derniers commentaires

Lens-PSG reporté, ça prend une tournure politique

Un con sanguin Qatari ?

Lens-PSG reporté, ils sont écoeurés

c'est vrai le champion fait au moins les qualifications les chiffres exact c'est ça PSG 10 participations 234 points 29% OL 7 participations 141,75 points 18 % Monaco 7 participations 92 points 11% Lille 7 participations 82,75 points 10% OM 7 participations 82 points 10% Rennes 6 participations 54 points 7% Nice 6 participations 33 points moyenne 4%

Les journalistes prêts à faire payer l’OM

Bonne idée 👏👊💪

Brésil - France : les compos (21h00 sur TF1)

Allez dtc brasil

Les journalistes prêts à faire payer l’OM

Ça se rebelle à marseille dis donc 😂

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
60261934582236
2
Lens
59271926542430
3
O. Marseille
49271548543519
4
O. Lyonnais
47271458412912
5
LOSC Lille
4727145842348
6
Monaco
4627144947389
7
Rennes
4427128743376
8
Strasbourg
40271179433310
9
Toulouse
37271071038326
10
Lorient
372791083741-4
11
Brest
3627106113439-5
12
Angers SCO
322795132437-13
13
Paris
3127710103243-11
14
Le Havre
272769122235-13
15
Nice
272776143252-20
16
Auxerre
222757152236-14
17
Nantes
172645172445-21
18
Metz
142735192560-35

Loading