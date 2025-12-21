ICONSPORT_272230_0315
Roazhon Park

Stade Rennais - Les Sables Vendée : Les compositions (17h30 sur beIN Sports)

Coupe de France21 déc. , 17:02
parHadrien Rivayrand
0
La composition du Stade Rennais : Silistrie - Merlin, Seidu, Rouault, Brassier, Al Tamari - Camara, Rongier (c), Blas - Embolo, Lepaul
La composition des Sables Vendée Foot : Adiceam (c) - Mancal, Robin, Baldé - Grosso, Bochereau, Coulibaly, Menuet, Charlec - Sarr, Samb
0
Loading