LdC : Programme et résultats de la 4e journée

Photo UEFA

Mardi 31 octobre

Groupe A
20h45 : Manchester United - Benfica 2-0
FC Bâle - CSKA Moscou 1-2

Groupe B
20h45 : Celtic Glasgow - Bayern Munich 1-2
Paris Saint-Germain - Anderlecht 5-0

Groupe C
20h45 : AS Rome - Chelsea 3-0
Atlético Madrid - Qarabag FK 1-1

Groupe D
20h45 : Olympiakos - FC Barcelone 0-0
Sporting Portugal - Juventus Turin 1-1

Mercredi 1er novembre

Groupe E
20h45 : Liverpool - NK Maribor (sur beIN SPORTS 6)
FC Séville - Spartak Moscou (sur beIN SPORTS 5)

Groupe F
20h45 : Shakhtar Donetsk - Feyenoord (sur beIN SPORTS 7)
Naples - Manchester City (sur beIN SPORTS 3)

Groupe G
18h00 : Besiktas - Monaco (sur Canal+ Sport)
20h45 : FC Porto - RB Leipzig (sur beIN SPORTS 8)

Groupe H
20h45 : Tottenham - Real Madrid (sur beIN SPORTS 1)
Dortmund - Apoel Nicosie (sur beIN SPORTS 9)

 