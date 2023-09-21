Ajax - OM ‍: les compos (21h sur W9 et Canal+ Foot)

1ère journée de l’Europa League :
La compo de l’Ajax : Gorter – Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa – Tahirovic, Taylor, Berghuis – Bergwijn, Brobbey, Borges.
All the names for tonight's game! 🖌#UEL #ajaom https://t.co/4NMYWuposO pic.twitter.com/EOf4UTMqwq— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 21, 2023
La compo de l’Olympique de Marseille : Pau Lopez – Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Lodi – Kondogbia, Rongier, Ounahi – Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Harit.
𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗢 ⚔️💪 #AJAOM— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 21, 2023
Le premier XI olympien en @EuropaLeague cette saison ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WCHLxZuYKf