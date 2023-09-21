Ajax - OM ‍: les compos (21h sur W9 et Canal+ Foot)

Ajax - OM : les compos (21h sur W9 et Canal+ Foot)

EL

Publié Dans : Europa League.
Par Alexis Rose

1ère journée de l’Europa League :

La compo de l’Ajax : Gorter – Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa – Tahirovic, Taylor, Berghuis – Bergwijn, Brobbey, Borges.

La compo de l’Olympique de Marseille : Pau Lopez – Clauss, Mbemba, Gigot, Lodi – Kondogbia, Rongier, Ounahi – Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Harit.

 