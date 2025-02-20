CL ‍: Programme TV et résultats des barrages retour

Barrages retour de la Conférence League :
Jeudi 20 février
18h45 : NK Olimpija Ljubljana - Borac Banja Luka 0-0 (0-1 à l'aller)
FC Heidenheim - FC Copenhague 1-3 après prolongation (2-1 à l'aller)
Betis Séville - KAA Gent 0-1 (3-0 à l'aller)
Pafos FC - Omonia Nicosie 2-1 (1-1 à l'aller)
21h00 : Apoel Nicosie - NK Celje 0-2 (2-2 à l'aller)
Shamrock Rovers - Molde FK 0-1 (4-5 tab). (1-0 à l'aller)
Panathinaïkós FC - Víkingur Reykjavík 2-0 (1-2 à l'aller)
Jagiellonia Bialystok - FK TSC Bačka Topola 3-1 (3-1 à l'aller)