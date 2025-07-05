Real Madrid - Dortmund ‍: les compos (22h sur DAZN)

Compo du Real Madrid :
Courtois - Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Fran Garcia - Valverde, Tchouaméni, Guler, Bellingham - Vinicius, Gonzalo Garcia
📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 5, 2025
🆚 @BVB pic.twitter.com/wBqf6kZ9cC
Compo du Borussia Dortmund :
Kobel - Ryerson, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson - Gross, Sabitzer - Brandt - Adeyemi, Guirassy
⚠️ The 𝐃𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃 line-up 📋— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 5, 2025
___
LIVE und kostenlos 👉 https://t.co/3FqIqtOp0Z#FIFACWC #RMABVB pic.twitter.com/jlyB1tPSjJ