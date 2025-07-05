Real Madrid - Dortmund ‍: les compos (22h sur DAZN)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Coupe du monde des clubs.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo du Real Madrid :

Courtois - Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Fran Garcia - Valverde, Tchouaméni, Guler, Bellingham - Vinicius, Gonzalo Garcia

Compo du Borussia Dortmund :

Kobel - Ryerson, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Svensson - Gross, Sabitzer - Brandt - Adeyemi, Guirassy

 