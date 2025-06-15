CdM des clubs ‍: Calendrier et résultats de la phase de groupes

Considérée pour la première fois comme une véritable Coupe du Monde, ce Mondial des clubs de la FIFA 2025 se déroulera du 15 juin au 13 juillet à travers les Etats-Unis. Avec d’abord une phase de groupes entre 32 clubs des six confédérations continentales.
En cette année sans Coupe du Monde ni Euro, les fans de foot vont pouvoir se rabattre sur cette Coupe du Monde des clubs nouvelle génération durant tout l'été. Lancée par la FIFA, celle-ci est composée de 32 clubs parmi les meilleurs de la planète. Du dimanche 15 au vendredi 27 juin, les formations vont s’affronter dans une phase de poules composée de huit groupes de quatre. Cette compétition se jouera aux Etats-Unis, avec notamment la présence du champion d'Europe, le Paris Saint-Germain, ou de l’Inter Miami de Lionel Messi.
DAZN sera la chaîne officielle de cette Coupe du Monde des clubs de la FIFA.
Eyes on the prize. 🏆 #TakeItToTheWorld | #FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/qqqhMrvbES— FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 1, 2025
Les groupes de la Coupe du mondes des clubs :
Groupe A : SE Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al-Ahly SC, Inter Miami CF.
Groupe B : Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Botafogo FR, Sounders de Seattle.
Groupe C : Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica Lisbonne.
Groupe D : CR Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea FC, Los Angeles FC.
Groupe E : River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, CF Monterrey, Inter Milan.
Groupe F : Fluminense FC, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Groupe G : Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al-Aïn FC, Juventus FC.
Groupe H : Real Madrid, Al-Hilal FC, CF Pachuca, RB Salzbourg.
The path to #FIFACWC glory. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Gh3ONFiQPe— FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 4, 2025
Le calendrier de la phase de groupes de la Coupe du Monde des clubs :
Dimanche 15 juin :
2h00 : Al Ahly FC - Inter Miami CF (Groupe A - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) : 0-0
18h00 : FC Bayern Munich - Auckland City FC (Groupe C - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati) : 10-0
21h00 : Paris Saint-Germain - Atlético de Madrid (Groupe B - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles)
Lundi 16 juin :
0h00 : SE Palmeiras - FC Porto (Groupe A - MetLife Stadium, New York)
4h00 : Botafogo-Seattle Sounders (Groupe B - Lumen Field, Seattle)
21h00 : Chelsea FC - Los Angeles FC (Groupe D - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Mardi 17 juin :
0h00 : CA Boca Juniors - SL Benfica (Groupe C - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
3h00 : CR Flamengo - Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Groupe D - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)
18h00 : Fluminense FC - Borussia Dortmund (Groupe F - MetLife Stadium, New York)
21h00 : CA River Plate - Urawa Red Diamonds (Groupe E - Lumen Field, Seattle)
Mercredi 18 juin :
0h00 : Ulsan - Mamelodi (Groupe F - Inter & Co Stadium)
3h00 : Monterrey - Inter Milan (Groupe E - Rose Bowl)
18h00 : Manchester City - Wydad AC (Groupe G - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)
21h00 : Real Madrid CF - Al Hila (Groupe H - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
Jeudi 19 juin :
0h00 : CF Pachuca - FC Salzburg (Groupe H - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati)
3h00 : Al Ain FC - Juventus FC (Groupe G - Audi Field, Washington)
18h00 : SE Palmeiras - Al Ahly FC (Groupe A - MetLife Stadium, New York)
21h00 : Inter Miami CF - FC Porto (Groupe A - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Vendredi 20 juin :
0h00 : Seattle Sounders FC - Atlético de Madrid (Groupe B - Lumen Field, Seattle)
3h00 : Paris Saint-Germain - Botafogo (Groupe B - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles)
18h00 : SL Benfica - Auckland City FC (Groupe C - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando)
20h00 : CR Flamengo - Chelsea FC (Groupe D - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)
Samedi 21 juin :
0h00 : Los Angeles FC - Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Groupe D - GEODIS Park, Nashville)
3h00 : FC Bayern Munich - CA Boca Juniors (Groupe C - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
18h00 : Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Borussia Dortmund (Groupe F - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati)
21h00 : FC Internazionale Milano - Urawa Red Diamonds (Groupe E - Lumen Field, Seattle)
Dimanche 22 juin :
0h00 : Fluminense FC - Ulsan HD (Groupe F - MetLife Stadium, New York)
3h00 : CA River Plate - CF Monterrey (Groupe E - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles)
18h00 : Juventus FC - Wydad AC (Groupe G - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)
21h00 : Real Madrid C. F. - CF Pachuca (Groupe H - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
Lundi 23 juin :
0h00 : FC Salzburg - Al Hilal (Groupe H - Audi Field, Washington)
3h00 : Manchester City - Al Ain FC (Groupe G - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
21h00 : Seattle Sounders FC - Paris Saint-Germain (Groupe B - Lumen Field, Seattle)
Atlético de Madrid - Botafogo (Groupe B - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles)
Mardi 24 juin :
3h00 : Inter Miami CF - SE Palmeiras (Groupe A - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
FC Porto - Al Ahly FC (Groupe A - MetLife Stadium, New York)
21h00 : Auckland City FC - CA Boca Juniors (Groupe C - GEODIS Park, Nashville)
SL Benfica - FC Bayern Munich (Groupe C - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
Mercredi 25 juin :
3h00 : Los Angeles FC - CR Flamengo (Groupe D - Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
Espérance Sportive de Tunis - Chelsea FC (Groupe D - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)
21h00 : Borussia Dortmund - Ulsan HD (Groupe F - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati)
Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Fluminense FC (Groupe F - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
Jeudi 26 juin :
3h00 : FC Internazionale Milano - CA River Plate (Groupe E - Lumen Field, Seattle)
Urawa Red Diamonds - CF Monterrey (Groupe E - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles)
21h00 : Juventus FC - Manchester City (Groupe G - Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
Wydad AC - Al Ain FC (Groupe G - Audi Field, Washington)
Vendredi 27 juin :
3h00 : Al Hilal - CF Pachuca (Groupe H - GEODIS Park, Nashville)
FC Salzburg - Real Madrid (Groupe H - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphie)