Stade Louis-II

Monaco - PSG : les compos (21h sur Canal+Foot)

Ligue des Champions17 févr. , 19:58
parMehdi Lunay
Barrage aller de Ligue des champions
Compo de l'AS Monaco : Kohn - C.Henrique, Faes, Teze, Vanderson - Camara, Zakaria - Adingra, Golovin, Akliouche - Balogun

Compo du Paris Saint-Germain : Safonov - Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi - Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery - Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
OM : Le clan Tapie dégomme McCourt

C'est un multi compte sans c********

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Lens
52221714421725
2
Paris Saint Germain
51221633491930
3
O. Lyonnais
45221435362016
4
O. Marseille
40221246482919
5
LOSC Lille
3422104835314
6
Rennes
34229763435-1
7
Strasbourg
312294936297
8
Monaco
312294935341
9
Lorient
31228772933-4
10
Toulouse
302286832266
11
Angers SCO
29228592227-5
12
Brest
27227692934-5
13
Le Havre
26226882027-7
14
Nice
232265112740-13
15
Paris
222257102639-13
16
Auxerre
172245131730-13
17
Nantes
142235142040-20
18
Metz
132234152249-27

