Zambie - Maroc ‍: les compos (21h sur beIN Sports 1)

Zambie - Maroc : les compos (21h sur beIN Sports 1)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : CAN 2024.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de la Zambie : 

Mulenga - Mwape, Sunzu, F.Musonda, Chaiwa - E.Banda - Chilufya, L.Banda, L.Musonda, K.Musonda - Daka

Compo du Maroc : 

Bounou - Hakimi, Aguerd, Abdelhamid, Attiat-Allah - Saibari, Amrabat, Ounahi - Ziyech, El Kaabi, Boufal

 