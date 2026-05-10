Xabi Alonso n’hésite pas à trahir Liverpool

Positive first talks this week between #Chelsea and Xabi #Alonso, who could become the new #CFC’s manager. The spanish coach has given his availability for a long term project and contract. In #Blues’ short list there are still other candidates. Reflections Underway. #transfers

Nicolò Schira @ NicoSchira Andoni #Iraola is still a strong candidate for #Chelsea’s bench. In #CFC’s short list there are also Xabi #Alonso and Marco #Silva; while Francesco #Farioli and Cesc #Fabregas have already turned down #Blues’ approaches. #transfers