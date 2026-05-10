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Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso n’hésite pas à trahir Liverpool

Premier League10 mai , 9:30
parEric Bethsy
0
Limogé par le Real Madrid en janvier dernier, Xabi Alonso a l’opportunité de rebondir en Premier League. Mais contrairement à ce que l’on pourrait penser, l’entraîneur espagnol ne se dirige pas vers son ancien club Liverpool.
Xabi Alonso n’est sans doute pas surpris par l’actualité agitée du Real Madrid. Avant son licenciement en janvier dernier, l’ancien coach de la Maison Blanche avait déjà eu affaire à un vestiaire compliqué. L’Espagnol n’était pas parvenu à emmener tout le groupe avec lui. On se souvient de ses relations difficiles avec l’ailier brésilien Vinicius Junior, beaucoup plus à l’aise sous les ordres d’Alvaro Arbeloa. Son aventure chez les Merengue n’aura donc duré que quelques mois.

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Un véritable fiasco qui n’a pourtant pas affecté sa cote sur le marché des entraîneurs. Xabi Alonso a effectivement une touche sérieuse pour rebondir en Angleterre dès la saison prochaine. Etant donné son glorieux passé à Liverpool, club avec lequel il a notamment remporté la Ligue des Champions en 2005, le technicien de 44 ans semble destiné à atterrir un jour sur le banc des Reds. Mais pour le moment, son avenir proche se situe plutôt du côté de Chelsea. Selon le journaliste Nicolo Schira, le club londonien, qui termine la saison avec l’intérimaire Calum McFarlane suite à l’éviction de Liam Rosenior en avril dernier, pense à nommer Xabi Alonso cet été.
Notre confrère évoque des discussions positives entre les dirigeants des Blues et leur cible, disposée à signer un contrat longue durée avec Chelsea. L’ancien milieu de terrain devra néanmoins attendre la décision définitive du cador anglais. D’autres candidats composent la short-list de la direction qui continue d’étudier ses différentes possibilités. Une chose est sûre, c’est que Francesco Farioli (FC Porto) et Cesc Fabregas (Côme) ont repoussé les avances des Blues afin de privilégier leurs projets respectifs.
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Derniers commentaires

OM : Le successeur de Rulli désigné, ça ne va pas coûter cher

c'ets bien beau de mettre la faute sur le gardien mais il faut aussi a voir une bonne defense

OM : Le successeur de Rulli désigné, ça ne va pas coûter cher

oui pour moi c'est ok mais il faut de bon défenseurs sinon il va finir comme rulli

« Tout le monde savait » : Rulli devrait avoir honte

Mc croûte, Longoria et benatia auraient pu faire leur travail. Mais ça c'est un autre problème

Greenwood crache sur l’OM, les terribles révélations

a bon. qui a t il violé? sale menteur diffamation?

OM : Un groupe décimé pour défier Le Havre

whaouuuu. quelle vanne ! t es vraiment fort qd meme. bravo !

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
70312245702743
2
Lens
67322147623329
3
O. Lyonnais
60321868523418
4
LOSC Lille
58321778513516
5
Rennes
56321688564610
6
Monaco
54321661056488
7
O. Marseille
533216511594415
8
Strasbourg
46311371150419
9
Lorient
42321012104449-5
10
Toulouse
41321181345450
11
Paris
41321011114447-3
12
Brest
3831108134151-10
13
Angers SCO
343297162746-19
14
Le Havre
3232614123043-13
15
Nice
3132710153658-22
16
Auxerre
2832610163043-13
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
163237223272-40

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