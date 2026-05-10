Xabi Alonso n’hésite pas à trahir Liverpool

c'ets bien beau de mettre la faute sur le gardien mais il faut aussi a voir une bonne defense
oui pour moi c'est ok mais il faut de bon défenseurs sinon il va finir comme rulli
Mc croûte, Longoria et benatia auraient pu faire leur travail. Mais ça c'est un autre problème
a bon. qui a t il violé? sale menteur diffamation?
whaouuuu. quelle vanne ! t es vraiment fort qd meme. bravo !
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|70
|31
|22
|4
|5
|70
|27
|43
|67
|32
|21
|4
|7
|62
|33
|29
|60
|32
|18
|6
|8
|52
|34
|18
|58
|32
|17
|7
|8
|51
|35
|16
|56
|32
|16
|8
|8
|56
|46
|10
|54
|32
|16
|6
|10
|56
|48
|8
|53
|32
|16
|5
|11
|59
|44
|15
|46
|31
|13
|7
|11
|50
|41
|9
|42
|32
|10
|12
|10
|44
|49
|-5
|41
|32
|11
|8
|13
|45
|45
|0
|41
|32
|10
|11
|11
|44
|47
|-3
|38
|31
|10
|8
|13
|41
|51
|-10
|34
|32
|9
|7
|16
|27
|46
|-19
|32
|32
|6
|14
|12
|30
|43
|-13
|31
|32
|7
|10
|15
|36
|58
|-22
|28
|32
|6
|10
|16
|30
|43
|-13
|23
|33
|5
|8
|20
|29
|52
|-23
|16
|32
|3
|7
|22
|32
|72
|-40
Loading
Positive first talks this week between #Chelsea and Xabi #Alonso, who could become the new #CFC’s manager. The spanish coach has given his availability for a long term project and contract. In #Blues’ short list there are still other candidates. Reflections Underway. #transfers
Andoni #Iraola is still a strong candidate for #Chelsea’s bench. In #CFC’s short list there are also Xabi #Alonso and Marco #Silva; while Francesco #Farioli and Cesc #Fabregas have already turned down #Blues’ approaches. #transfers