Officiel : Liverpool annonce le départ de Konaté

4 gardiens ?
Cheh. J’ai pas oublié sa décla totalement injustifiée.
Le seul fond te concernant c'est celui que tu touches à chacun de tes commentaires. ps: Merci d'avoir remis tes petites images pour prouver ce que je disais.^^
Mais l'agrandir à 60 000 c'est possible ...
T'a oublié le soleil aussi
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|76
|34
|24
|4
|6
|74
|29
|45
|70
|34
|22
|4
|8
|66
|35
|31
|61
|34
|18
|7
|9
|52
|37
|15
|60
|34
|18
|6
|10
|53
|40
|13
|59
|34
|18
|5
|11
|63
|45
|18
|59
|34
|17
|8
|9
|59
|50
|9
|54
|34
|16
|6
|12
|60
|54
|6
|53
|34
|15
|8
|11
|58
|47
|11
|45
|34
|11
|12
|11
|48
|51
|-3
|44
|33
|12
|8
|13
|47
|46
|1
|44
|34
|11
|11
|12
|47
|50
|-3
|39
|34
|10
|9
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|36
|34
|9
|9
|16
|29
|48
|-19
|35
|34
|7
|14
|13
|32
|44
|-12
|34
|34
|8
|10
|16
|34
|44
|-10
|32
|34
|7
|11
|16
|37
|60
|-23
|23
|33
|5
|8
|20
|29
|52
|-23
|17
|34
|3
|8
|23
|32
|76
|-44
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Liverpool FC can confirm Ibrahima Konate is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Konate will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution he made and everyone at the club wishes him the best for the future.