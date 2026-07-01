Le gros coup pour Tottenham, Tonali débarque

Mon pronostic : Belgique 2 - 3 Sénégal
Oui mais... ce n'est jamais une bonne chose de retenir un joueur contre son gré.
Faut regarder les joueurs qui l’entourent en EDF vs au Real
16 Shots 7 8 Shots on target 2 54% Possession 46% 493 Passes 346 Qui est miraculé? Sans Mpasi, ils en prenaient 4
Mdrrrr c'est quoi ce mercato de Zinzin de Tottenham ? maintenant si les joueurs ont Zero ambitions et veulent juste la tune, libre a eux... mais c'est n'importe quoi !
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO! 💥 Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder. 🇮🇹 Fee higher than £85m paid for Mateus Fernandes.