Victor Osimhen au PSG, Luis Enrique a tout faux

@limax Perso je m'en tape, déjà qu'on me dit que je suis dans le clubisme donc bon ^^.
Il va mettre Ramos.
Tous les matchs sont importants je pense. Lorient n'avait pas l'air important et ce sont deux points perdus.
Peut être qu'il s'est mal échauffé avant le match. Qu'il prenne son temps pour revenir et être le plus en forme possible en 2026. Nos pensées vont vers lui.
Salah a fait une saison superbe mais Hakimi mérite sur sa régularité et sa moisson de titre 2025. Un joueur qui représente l'énergie à l'état pur, on ne part pas à la guerre sans lui.
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|21
|10
|6
|3
|1
|20
|9
|11
|20
|10
|6
|2
|2
|23
|16
|7
|19
|10
|6
|1
|3
|24
|11
|13
|19
|10
|6
|1
|3
|21
|12
|9
|19
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|12
|4
|19
|10
|6
|1
|3
|14
|10
|4
|17
|10
|5
|2
|3
|22
|13
|9
|17
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|15
|1
|14
|10
|4
|2
|4
|17
|15
|2
|12
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|12
|10
|2
|6
|2
|14
|16
|-2
|11
|10
|3
|2
|5
|17
|20
|-3
|10
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|7
|10
|2
|1
|7
|7
|16
|-9
|5
|10
|1
|2
|7
|8
|26
|-18
🚨🆕 #Galatasaray 🇳🇬 PSG and Barcelona scouted Osimhen during Champions League matches and added him to their shortlist. ❌But Galatasaray have no intention of selling the Nigerian striker in January. 📝Both clubs are exploring multiple alternatives beyond Osimhen.
🚨🆕 #Galatasaray 🇳🇬 Barcelona have added Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to their shortlist. 🔺Lewandowski’s future is uncertain, and the club wants a top-tier striker. ❌No talks yet. Financial constraints limit big moves. 👀PSG are also monitoring Osimhen closely.