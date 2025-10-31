le psg prepare deux surprises en fin de mercato campos 8 397272

Victor Osimhen au PSG, Luis Enrique a tout faux

PSG31 oct. , 21:00
parEric Bethsy
Aux commandes du projet du Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique et Luis Campos ne sont pas toujours sur la même longueur d’onde. La preuve avec le cas Victor Osimhen qui reste dans le viseur du conseiller, alors que son profil ne correspond pas aux attentes de l’entraîneur parisien.
Titularisé à Lorient (1-1) mercredi pour la première fois depuis son retour de blessure, Ousmane Dembélé aura besoin de temps pour retrouver son meilleur niveau. Ses longues semaines d’absence nécessitent un certain temps d’adaptation. Rien d’urgent pour Luis Enrique, satisfait des alternatives à sa disposition. En plus de la polyvalence de certains joueurs comme le jeune Senny Mayulu, l’entraîneur du Paris Saint-Germain se contente des performances de Gonçalo Ramos. L’attaquant portugais a pourtant du mal à tirer profit de ses apparitions sur le terrain. Ce qui explique peut-être les recherches de Luis Campos.
Selon le journaliste Ekrem Konur, le Paris Saint-Germain, annoncé en concurrence avec le FC Barcelone sur ce dossier, continue de suivre Victor Osimhen (26 ans). Le club de la capitale aurait observé les performances de l’attaquant de Galatasaray en Ligue des Champions cette saison. Une information plutôt étonnante dans la mesure où l’international nigérian ne correspond pas au profil souhaité par Luis Enrique. A l’été 2024, l’Espagnol s’était opposé au recrutement de l’ancien joueur du LOSC. Il faut croire que Luis Campos ne partage pas l’avis du technicien.
La piste semble tout de même vouée à l’échec. Car outre le veto de Luis Enrique, le conseiller sportif va aussi se heurter au refus catégorique de Galatasaray. Le club turc, qui a versé 75 millions d’euros à Naples pour s’offrir Victor Osimhen cet été, ne souhaite pas s’en séparer quelques mois plus tard. La source ajoute d’ailleurs que le Paris Saint-Germain étudie d’autres pistes à cette position d’avant-centre. D’autres rumeurs devraient donc circuler d’ici l’ouverture du mercato hivernal.
V. Osimhen

V. Osimhen

NigeriaNigéria Âge 26 Attaquant

Champions League

Matchs2
Buts3
Passes décisives0
Jaune0
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Super Lig

Matchs7
Buts3
Passes décisives0
Jaune1
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0
0
Derniers commentaires

Arbitrage anti-OL, cette nouvelle règle le scandalise

@limax Perso je m'en tape, déjà qu'on me dit que je suis dans le clubisme donc bon ^^.

Dembélé au repos, le PSG n'est pas serein

Il va mettre Ramos.

Dembélé au repos, le PSG n'est pas serein

Tous les matchs sont importants je pense. Lorient n'avait pas l'air important et ce sont deux points perdus.

Blessures inévitables, Doué paye son transfert au PSG

Peut être qu'il s'est mal échauffé avant le match. Qu'il prenne son temps pour revenir et être le plus en forme possible en 2026. Nos pensées vont vers lui.

27 ans que le Maroc attend ça, le PSG intervient

Salah a fait une saison superbe mais Hakimi mérite sur sa régularité et sa moisson de titre 2025. Un joueur qui représente l'énergie à l'état pur, on ne part pas à la guerre sans lui.

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
211063120911
2
Monaco
201062223167
3
O. Marseille
1910613241113
4
Strasbourg
191061321129
5
O. Lyonnais
191061316124
6
Lens
191061314104
7
LOSC Lille
171052322139
8
Nice
171052316151
9
Toulouse
141042417152
10
Le Havre
12103341216-4
11
Rennes
12102621416-2
12
Paris
11103251720-3
13
Angers SCO
1010244814-6
14
Brest
9102351418-4
15
Nantes
9102351015-5
16
Lorient
9102351322-9
17
Auxerre
710217716-9
18
Metz
510127826-18

