Dayot Upamecano au PSG, c'est tranché

Oui mais rien a foutre de la NBA, Wimbledon, la Liga, la Bundesliga, la Cup, le tennis féminin.... Le seul truc intéressant c'est la L1 et juste l'OL et mettre 20 balles pour suivre tout leur match, j'achète !
Ne parle pas trop vite, quand le Qatar aura son stade a paris y aura aussi un naming, on appel ca du business qui rapporte plus dans les caisses du club
T’as pas honte fa(r)cy de caca..?
Tout les stade c'est comme ca, c'est le marketing qui veux ca , c'est de partout pareille
Ca deviendra le Chavroux Velodrome 😂 C'est si pitoyable ces stades sous naming qui changent de nom toutes les X années...et ca parle d'âme
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|37
|16
|12
|1
|3
|28
|13
|15
|36
|16
|11
|3
|2
|35
|14
|21
|32
|16
|10
|2
|4
|36
|15
|21
|32
|16
|10
|2
|4
|33
|20
|13
|27
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22
|16
|6
|27
|16
|7
|6
|3
|27
|24
|3
|23
|16
|7
|2
|7
|25
|20
|5
|23
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|19
|5
|23
|16
|7
|2
|7
|26
|27
|-1
|22
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|19
|28
|-9
|17
|16
|5
|2
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|16
|16
|4
|4
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|15
|16
|3
|6
|7
|13
|22
|-9
|12
|16
|3
|3
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|11
|16
|2
|5
|9
|14
|28
|-14
|11
|16
|3
|2
|11
|17
|37
|-20
🚨💣 Bayern have made a 'really, really good' financial offer to Dayot Upamecano in recent days ! Bayern are now waiting for an answer. The Frenchman is still taking his time to consider his options but the club want an answer as soon as possible. (🗞️ @FabrizioRomano)