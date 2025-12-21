ICONSPORT_280040_0008

Dayot Upamecano au PSG, c'est tranché

21 déc. , 11:00
parMehdi Lunay
0
Dayot Upamecano tarde à prolonger son contrat au Bayern Munich, ouvrant la porte à un départ libre l'été prochain. Le Real Madrid et le PSG sont les principaux candidats pour l'accueillir. Deux projets intéressants qui n'ont finalement pas fait chavirer le Français.
Si le Paris Saint-Germain trône sur l'Europe et même sur le monde depuis mercredi, le club parisien est encore loin d'être intouchable. La faute à un secteur défensif fébrile. Outre le gardien de but, la défense est au cœur des préoccupations. Le capitaine Marquinhos arrive sur la fin au PSG. Illya Zabarnyi n'a pas encore convaincu et Lucas Beraldo peine à faire l'unanimité. Paris doit aller chercher un cador à ce poste au mercato. Dans cette optique, le Français Dayot Upamecano est une piste sérieuse pour les Parisiens.

Le Bayern a fait craquer Upamecano

International 35 fois avec l'Equipe de France, le joueur de 27 ans arrive en fin de contrat au Bayern à l'issue de la saison. Il n'a officiellement trouvé aucun accord avec la direction bavaroise pour une prolongation à six mois de la date fatidique. De quoi ouvrir la porte à un départ libre. Le PSG a déjà approché l'entourage d'Upamecano pour conclure un transfert. Le Real Madrid est la principale menace dans ce dossier. Cependant, selon le site Media Foot, le défenseur central français a opté pour un autre projet dans le futur.
L'heureux élu n'est autre que le Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano a finalement décidé de rester chez le Rekordmeister et donc de prolonger. Ses proches et lui se sentent bien en Allemagne. C'est d'autant plus le cas que la direction bavaroise consent à lui offrir une grosse augmentation de salaire. Son nouveau contrat le mettra dans les meilleurs salaires du Bayern. L'accord total entre l'ancien joueur de Valenciennes et les Munichois sera trouvé très prochainement. Le PSG est donc forcé de se rabattre sur une autre piste au mercato.
D. Upamecano

D. Upamecano

FranceFrance Âge 27 Défenseur

UEFA Nations League

Matchs4
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune1
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Champions League

Matchs6
Buts0
Passes décisives0
Jaune1
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0

Bundesliga

Matchs11
Buts1
Passes décisives0
Jaune3
Rouge0
Jaune Rouge0
Derniers commentaires

TV : Pierre Ménès annonce un désastre sur Ligue1+

Oui mais rien a foutre de la NBA, Wimbledon, la Liga, la Bundesliga, la Cup, le tennis féminin.... Le seul truc intéressant c'est la L1 et juste l'OL et mettre 20 balles pour suivre tout leur match, j'achète !

L'OM dit adieu à l'Orange Vélodrome

Ne parle pas trop vite, quand le Qatar aura son stade a paris y aura aussi un naming, on appel ca du business qui rapporte plus dans les caisses du club

Aucun accord, le PSG zappe ce transfert à 75 ME

T’as pas honte fa(r)cy de caca..?

L'OM dit adieu à l'Orange Vélodrome

Tout les stade c'est comme ca, c'est le marketing qui veux ca , c'est de partout pareille

L'OM dit adieu à l'Orange Vélodrome

Ca deviendra le Chavroux Velodrome 😂 C'est si pitoyable ces stades sous naming qui changent de nom toutes les X années...et ca parle d'âme

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Lens
37161213281315
2
Paris Saint Germain
36161132351421
3
O. Marseille
32161024361521
4
LOSC Lille
32161024332013
5
O. Lyonnais
271683522166
6
Rennes
271676327243
7
Strasbourg
231672725205
8
Toulouse
231665524195
9
Monaco
23167272627-1
10
Angers SCO
22166461718-1
11
Brest
19165472127-6
12
Lorient
18164661928-9
13
Nice
17165291929-10
14
Paris
16164482129-8
15
Le Havre
15163671322-9
16
Auxerre
121633101425-11
17
Nantes
11162591428-14
18
Metz
111632111737-20

