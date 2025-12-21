Un international marocain à Nantes, ça chauffe

la conccurence est peu rude là!
c cool ces 3 retours de longues dates ! et pas des moindres. 3 recrues. se focaliser juste sur un 10 et pourquoi pas Ordonnez en prime
comme un appart au Qatar par ex?
comment faire face à des fonds illimités et une equité inexistante? c est un pays ultra riche qui dirige la L1. l Europe et qui achete ce qu il veut et qui il veut
Depuis d'autres on fait pire que Longoria mais personne ne s'offusque bizarre 🤔
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|37
|16
|12
|1
|3
|28
|13
|15
|36
|16
|11
|3
|2
|35
|14
|21
|32
|16
|10
|2
|4
|36
|15
|21
|32
|16
|10
|2
|4
|33
|20
|13
|27
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22
|16
|6
|27
|16
|7
|6
|3
|27
|24
|3
|23
|16
|7
|2
|7
|25
|20
|5
|23
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|19
|5
|23
|16
|7
|2
|7
|26
|27
|-1
|22
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|19
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|19
|28
|-9
|17
|16
|5
|2
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|16
|16
|4
|4
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|15
|16
|3
|6
|7
|13
|22
|-9
|12
|16
|3
|3
|10
|14
|25
|-11
|11
|16
|2
|5
|9
|14
|28
|-14
|11
|16
|3
|2
|11
|17
|37
|-20
Amir Richardson available in January?? Even if it's just a straight loan I'd be all for it but if there is any potential for a loan to buy then even better. Desperately needing a 6 type in midfield and the 6'6 Moroccan could be the man to fill that gap.
Amir #Richardson is not in #Fiorentina’s Plans and is ready to leave in January’s transfer window. #transfers