Amir RICHARDSON

Un international marocain à Nantes, ça chauffe

FC Nantes21 déc. , 9:00
parMehdi Lunay
Amir Richardson est ignoré dans une Fiorentina à la dérive. Le milieu marocain devrait quitter le club italien en janvier. Un retour en Ligue 1 est largement possible pour l'ancien rémois. Nice et Nantes sont sur le coup.
Le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres. Un proverbe plus pertinent que jamais lors du mercato hivernal. Cette période est idéale pour recruter des joueurs d'habitude inaccessibles mais en grand besoin de se relancer lors de la phase retour. C'est le cas d'Amir Richardson actuellement. Le milieu marocain vit une saison très compliquée à la Fiorentina. Son club est dernier de Serie A et n'a toujours pas gagné. Des rencontres pénibles qu'il vit de loin puisqu'il a été écarté brutalement par son entraîneur. Il ne cumule que 40 minutes de temps de jeu en championnat depuis août.

Nantes et Nice se disputent Richardson

Richardson doit quitter la Viola dès janvier. Le site Foot en France annonce sa volonté d'obtenir un prêt au mercato hivernal. Deux clubs de Ligue 1 sont sérieusement intéressés selon le média. Il ne s'agit pas de l'Olympique de Marseille, annoncé sur le joueur pendant un temps. Les candidats s'appellent plutôt FC Nantes et OGC Nice. Respectivement 17e et 13e du championnat à la trêve hivernale, les deux formations ont besoin d'un renfort talentueux dans l'entrejeu.
Richardson possède l'avantage de connaître la Ligue 1, ayant évolué à Reims par le passé. Nice n'est pas inconnu pour le Marocain. Il est né dans la cité azuréenne avant d'intégrer les équipes de jeunes du Gym. Il avait ensuite fini sa formation au Havre. Si les Nantais et les Niçois n'offrent pas un contexte facile, Amir Richardson ne crachera pas sur l'un des deux projets. Non appelé pour la CAN au Maroc, le milieu doit se montrer en 2026 pour espérer jouer le prochain Mondial avec sa sélection. Le championnat de France est suffisamment bien exposé pour montrer son potentiel à Walid Regragui.
Derniers commentaires

OM, Barça ou Real, une pépite va bientôt décider

la conccurence est peu rude là!

Bourg-en-Bresse-OM : De Zerbi prépare une énorme surprise

c cool ces 3 retours de longues dates ! et pas des moindres. 3 recrues. se focaliser juste sur un 10 et pourquoi pas Ordonnez en prime

La CAN supprimée, révolution en Afrique

comme un appart au Qatar par ex?

L'OM d'Eyraud flirtait avec l'amateurisme, il accuse

comment faire face à des fonds illimités et une equité inexistante? c est un pays ultra riche qui dirige la L1. l Europe et qui achete ce qu il veut et qui il veut

OM : L'affaire Longoria fait hurler de rage les arbitres

Depuis d'autres on fait pire que Longoria mais personne ne s'offusque bizarre 🤔

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Lens
37161213281315
2
Paris Saint Germain
36161132351421
3
O. Marseille
32161024361521
4
LOSC Lille
32161024332013
5
O. Lyonnais
271683522166
6
Rennes
271676327243
7
Strasbourg
231672725205
8
Toulouse
231665524195
9
Monaco
23167272627-1
10
Angers SCO
22166461718-1
11
Brest
19165472127-6
12
Lorient
18164661928-9
13
Nice
17165291929-10
14
Paris
16164482129-8
15
Le Havre
15163671322-9
16
Auxerre
121633101425-11
17
Nantes
11162591428-14
18
Metz
111632111737-20

