ICONSPORT_369784_0246

Mondial 2026 : La Belgique met brutalement fin au rêve américain

Mondial 202607 juil. , 3:57
parClaude Dautel
0
Ajouter comme source préférée sur Google
Malgré la présence de Balogun dans son onze de départ, les États-Unis n'ont rien pu faire face à la Belgique, ce lundi soir à Seattle, et ont été balayés (4-1).
En effet, si les locaux avaient réussi à recoller au score par Tillman (1-1, 31e) après un but belge signé De Ketelaere (0-1,9e), la Belgique faisait la différence une nouvelle fois par l'attaquant de l'Atalanta (1-2, 33e). En seconde période, Vanaken (1-3, 57e) et Lukaku (1-4, 90e+3) enterraient les derniers espoirs américains. Sauf intervention divine auprès de la FIFA, c'est bien la Belgique qui affrontera l'Espagne le 10 juillet prochain. Les trois pays hôtes de ce Mondial 2026 sont désormais éliminés.
Articles Recommandés
ICONSPORT_369776_0007
Mondial 2026

CdM 2026 : Balogun titulaire contre la Belgique

ICONSPORT_369633_0566
Mondial 2026

Mondial 2026 : Le programme TV des quarts de finale

ICONSPORT_369450_0031
Mondial 2026

CdM 2026 : Programme TV et résultats des 8es de finale

ICONSPORT_369766_0449
Mondial 2026

L'Espagne crucifie le Portugal et file en quarts

Fil Info

07 juil. , 00:45
CdM 2026 : Balogun titulaire contre la Belgique
06 juil. , 23:03
Mondial 2026 : Le programme TV des quarts de finale
06 juil. , 23:03
CdM 2026 : Programme TV et résultats des 8es de finale
06 juil. , 23:02
L'Espagne crucifie le Portugal et file en quarts
06 juil. , 23:00
Tchouaméni à Man United, le Real se fait plaisir
06 juil. , 22:36
L'OL n'est pas le PSG, la LFP refuse le report
06 juil. , 22:18
Nuno Mendes blessé, la tuile pour le Portugal
06 juil. , 22:12
Toulouse boucle une vente énorme à 32 ME
06 juil. , 21:53
L’OL demande à la LFP de reporter sa première journée

Derniers commentaires

France-Paraguay déclenche une bagarre entre deux journalistes français

Les gauchiasses... toujours les memes

L'OL n'est pas le PSG, la LFP refuse le report

Désolé... mais je ne veux pas toucher à ta maman. ^^

L'Espagne crucifie le Portugal et file en quarts

Pedri > tout le milieu du Portugal

CdM 2026 : Balogun titulaire contre la Belgique

Mon pronostic : Etats-Unis 3 - 2 Belgique (Deux buts de Balogun).

CdM 2026 : Balogun titulaire contre la Belgique

https://scontent-cdg4-3.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.99422-6/740733855_1712517223217438_7273598821522750579_n.png?stp=dst-jpg_tt6&cstp=mx1024x1536&ctp=s1024x1536&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=127cfc&_nc_ohc=s5mhX90TsYwQ7kNvwFDVa2w&_nc_oc=AdobixbgkezaNNzshs8QJRnTzXGQ06etYrHsOEHmeoHdYl25LDNaZWk5F1SKs9EDHGU&_nc_zt=14&_nc_ht=scontent-cdg4-3.xx&_nc_gid=0-mPsJzXjkQVe_TZSDOYGw&_nc_ss=7b2a8&oh=00_AQCy2F1IjftuVq2bRPk04t7lsYW1yJFS5sLXx5prWipmDA&oe=6A5202D4

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Regular Season

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
00000000
2Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
00000000
3Brest logo
Brest
00000000
4Lens logo
Lens
00000000
5Toulouse logo
Toulouse
00000000
6Nice logo
Nice
00000000
7Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
00000000
8Rennes logo
Rennes
00000000
9Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
00000000
10LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
00000000
11Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
00000000
12Le Havre logo
Le Havre
00000000
13Auxerre logo
Auxerre
00000000
14Paris logo
Paris
00000000
15Monaco logo
Monaco
00000000
16Troyes logo
Troyes
00000000
17Le Mans logo
Le Mans
00000000
18Lorient logo
Lorient
00000000

Loading