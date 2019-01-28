Mercato : Morata prêté à l'Atlético Madrid c'est officiel

L'Atlético Madrid a confirmé ce lundi après-midi avoir trouvé un accord pour obtenir le prêt d'Alvaro Morata jusqu'à la fin de cette saison et également la prochaine avec une option d'achat à 55ME. Le buteur espagnol de 26 ans avait rejoint les Blues lors du mercato estival 2017 moyennant 66ME. Ce prêt s'explique évidemment par la récente arrivée de Gonzalo Higuain à Chelsea.

