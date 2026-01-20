Here we go ! L’OM signe Timber pour 4,5 ME

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Olympique Marseille agree deal to sign Quinten Timber from Feyenoord, here we go! Fee around €4.5m plus difficult add-ons as Timber has agreed on all terms with Marseille, picking OM over 3 more offers. Timber set to travel on Wednesday. Nwaneri ➕ Timber. ✅

16.4K Reply Copy link