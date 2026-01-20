ICONSPORT_271033_0027

Here we go ! L’OM signe Timber pour 4,5 ME

L'OM va avoir du sang neuf cet hiver, et Quentin Timber a choisi de rejoindre le club provençal en provenance du Feyenoord Rotterdam. Tout est en ordre pour son arrivée prévue mercredi sur la Vieux Port.
A six mois de la fin de son contrat et fâché avec son entraineur, Quinten Timber était sur la sortie au Feyenoord Rotterdam. L’OM a été le plus prompt à se servir malgré la concurrence d’une formation allemande jusqu’à ces derniers jours. Fabrizio Romano l’annonce avec son fameux « here we go », le club marseillais a bouclé la venue du milieu de terrain néerlandais. L’accord est donc total pour son arrivée en Provence et la signature de son contrat, sous réserve d’une visite médicale passée avec succès pour un joueur souvent blessé.
Le milieu de terrain va signer à l’OM dans le cadre d’un transfert pour 4,5 millions d’euros. Des bonus peuvent faire grimper le montant de l’opération mais ils sont difficiles à atteindre selon le journaliste italien. Timber a comparé plusieurs offres et a choisi celle de l’OM. Il rejoindra donc ce mercredi Marseille, où il viendra pour renforcer un secteur où Roberto De Zerbi n’était pas satisfait par la prestation de plusieurs joueurs, à commencer par Angel Gomes.

Des arrivées, mais un départ au moins à l'OM

L’OM devrait donc enregistrer son premier renfort de l’hiver, et certainement pas le dernier puisque Pablo Longoria a quasiment conclu l’arrivée d’Ethan Nwaneri en provenance d’Arsenal sous la forme d’un prêt. Himad Abdelli (Angers) et Lucas Da Cunha (Côme) sont également ciblés. Le club olympien va essayer de recruter ces quatre joueurs, même si cela devrait être lié aussi à des départs dans ce secteur de jeu.
Loading