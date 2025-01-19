ASSE - Nantes ‍: Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

Compo de l'ASSE :
Larsonneur - Appiah, Batubinsika, Nadé, Pétrot - Fomba, Mouton, Bouchouari - Davitashvili, N'Guessan - Stassin
👊 Le XI stéphanois pour #ASSEFCN… avec une première !— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) January 19, 2025
La titularisation de Djylian N’Guessan, 16 ans, sur le front de l’attaque ! 💚 pic.twitter.com/hKCxkfgcF6
Compo du FC Nantes :
Lopes - Amian, Castelletto, Pallois, Cozza - Lepenant, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella - Guirassy, Abline, Simon
﹅ Le XI de départ face à l'ASSE. #OnEstNantes pic.twitter.com/qBODhVu00k— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 19, 2025