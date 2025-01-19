ASSE - Nantes ‍: Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

ASSE - Nantes : Les compos (15h sur DAZN)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue 1.
Par Quentin Mallet

Compo de l'ASSE :

Larsonneur - Appiah, Batubinsika, Nadé, Pétrot - Fomba, Mouton, Bouchouari - Davitashvili, N'Guessan - Stassin

Compo du FC Nantes :

Lopes - Amian, Castelletto, Pallois, Cozza - Lepenant, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella - Guirassy, Abline, Simon

 