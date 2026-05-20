Boufal

Officiel : Sofiane Boufal quitte déjà Le Havre

Le Havre20 mai , 17:04
parEric Bethsy
0
Arrivé libre en janvier dernier, Sofiane Boufal (32 ans) quitte déjà Le Havre. Le milieu offensif ne prolongera pas son contrat alors qu’il s’était seulement engagé jusqu’à la fin de la saison. L’ancien Angevin, auteur d’un but et de quatre passes décisives en 17 matchs de Ligue 1, a tenu à saluer les supporters après le maintien obtenu à la dernière journée de championnat.
« Chers supporters havrais, la saison désormais terminée, je tenais à vous remercier pour ces six mois passés ensemble. Porter les couleurs du HAC a été un honneur et une immense fierté. J’ai pris énormément de plaisir à jouer au Stade Océane devant vous, mais aussi dans tous les stades où vous vous êtes déplacés pour nous soutenir. Votre soutien et votre fidélité ont compté tout au long de cette aventure. Je remercie également tous les membres du club, le staff, mes coéquipiers ainsi que la direction sportive pour leur confiance et ces moments partagés. Le maintien est assuré, la mission est accomplie. Longue vie au HAC en Ligue 1 ! », a écrit l’international marocain sur Instagram.
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Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
76342446742945
2
Lens
70342248663531
3
LOSC Lille
61341879523715
4
O. Lyonnais
603418610534013
5
O. Marseille
593418511634518
6
Rennes
5934178959509
7
Monaco
54341661260546
8
Strasbourg
533415811584711
9
Lorient
45341112114851-3
10
Toulouse
44331281347461
11
Paris
44341111124750-3
12
Brest
3934109154355-12
13
Angers SCO
363499162948-19
14
Le Havre
3534714133244-12
15
Auxerre
3434810163444-10
16
Nice
3234711163760-23
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
173438233276-44

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