Officiel : Sofiane Boufal quitte déjà Le Havre

Arrivé libre en janvier dernier, Sofiane Boufal (32 ans) quitte déjà Le Havre. Le milieu offensif ne prolongera pas son contrat alors qu’il s’était seulement engagé jusqu’à la fin de la saison. L’ancien Angevin, auteur d’un but et de quatre passes décisives en 17 matchs de Ligue 1, a tenu à saluer les supporters après le maintien obtenu à la dernière journée de championnat.

« Chers supporters havrais, la saison désormais terminée, je tenais à vous remercier pour ces six mois passés ensemble. Porter les couleurs du HAC a été un honneur et une immense fierté. J’ai pris énormément de plaisir à jouer au Stade Océane devant vous, mais aussi dans tous les stades où vous vous êtes déplacés pour nous soutenir. Votre soutien et votre fidélité ont compté tout au long de cette aventure. Je remercie également tous les membres du club, le staff, mes coéquipiers ainsi que la direction sportive pour leur confiance et ces moments partagés. Le maintien est assuré, la mission est accomplie. Longue vie au HAC en Ligue 1 ! », a écrit l’international marocain sur Instagram.