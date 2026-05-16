Le Celtic champion, encore une polémique
L'arbitrage au coeur d'une polémique

Le Celtic champion d'Ecosse, l'arbitrage fait scandale

Foot Europeen16 mai , 15:40
parClaude Dautel
0
Dans ce qui était une finale pour le titre en Ecosse, le Celtic a battu Heart of Midlothian (3-1), mais l'arbitrage fait encore parler.
Longtemps en tête du classement du championnat d'Ecosse, Heart of Midlothian savait que son match de ce samedi à Celtic Park ne serait pas une partie de plaisir, puisque le club ne comptait plus qu'un point d'avance sur le géant de Glasgow. Pourtant, tout avait bien commencé pour le club d'Édimbourg, qui ouvrait le score à la 43e. Mais, dans le temps additionnel de la première période, le Celtic égalisait sur penalty. La seconde période était tendue, mais à la 88e minute, Maeda marquait le but de la victoire et du titre pour les locaux. Un but initialement refusé pour une position de hors-jeu… puis validé par la VAR, ce qui avait le don de rendre dingue le staff et les supporters de Heart of Midlothian (2-1, 88e).
A la dernière seconde, alors que le gardien des visiteurs s'était rué à l'attaque, le Celtic marquait sur contre (3-1, 90e+7e), provoquant l'envahissement du terrain, alors que le match n'était pas fini. Cela n'empêchait pas l'arbitre de siffler la fin de la rencontre, à priori depuis le couloir des vestiaires. Du côté d'Édimbourg, on risque de longtemps parler de ce hors-jeu, d'autant qu'il y a trois jours, le Celtic avait déjà bénéficié d'un penalty très généreux à la dernière seconde pour gagner en déplacement et se rapprocher au classement.
Articles Recommandés
Manchester City a trouvé la faille en finale de la Cup
Premier League

Semenyo offre la Cup à Manchester City

L'Equipe confirme son émission du soir
TV

L'Equipe du Soir sauve sa peau, mais tout va changer

lens pierre sage est desole pour l ol iconsport 250563 0208 1 394750
Lens

Lens se passe de plusieurs cadres contre l'OL

Timothy Weah sous le maillot de l'OM
OM

Trop petit pour la C3, l’OM est tombé bien bas

Fil Info

16 mai , 18:00
Semenyo offre la Cup à Manchester City
16 mai , 17:30
L'Equipe du Soir sauve sa peau, mais tout va changer
16 mai , 17:05
Lens se passe de plusieurs cadres contre l'OL
16 mai , 17:00
Trop petit pour la C3, l’OM est tombé bien bas
16 mai , 16:30
L’ASSE est dans le flou, la Ligue 1 est trop folle
16 mai , 16:00
Le PSG propose un échange fou au Barça
16 mai , 15:30
Textor l'a ruiné, Botafogo placé en redressement judiciaire
16 mai , 15:10
Chelsea - Manchester City : Les compos (16h sur Beinsports)
16 mai , 15:00
De Zerbi menace le PSG dans un dossier à 45 ME

Derniers commentaires

Trop petit pour la C3, l’OM est tombé bien bas

Pourquoi tu me suis toi ? T'es amoureux où bien ? Commente l'article en question sérieux tu est ridicule

Trop petit pour la C3, l’OM est tombé bien bas

Comme toi sur chaque article de Lyon 🤫

Lens se passe de plusieurs cadres contre l'OL

Ça étonne personne mon pauvre gars! Ils ont une finale à remporter avec un trophée à la clé mais toi comme c’est Lyon alors c’est un arrangement

Textor l'a ruiné, Botafogo placé en redressement judiciaire

Je supposais que tu étais supporter lyonnais

Lens se passe de plusieurs cadres contre l'OL

Désolé n'ai pas vu manque aussi O. Édouard

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
Paris Saint Germain
76332445732746
2
Lens
67332148623527
3
LOSC Lille
61331878523517
4
O. Lyonnais
60331869533617
5
Rennes
59331788584711
6
O. Marseille
563317511604416
7
Monaco
54331661156497
8
Strasbourg
503314811534310
9
Lorient
45331112104849-1
10
Toulouse
44331281347461
11
Paris
41331011124549-4
12
Brest
3833108154254-12
13
Angers SCO
353398162847-19
14
Le Havre
3233614133044-14
15
Auxerre
3133710163244-12
16
Nice
3133710163760-23
17
Nantes
233358202952-23
18
Metz
163337233276-44

Loading