Ita : 4-4, la Juventus arrache un point à l'Inter

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Serie A.
Par Claude Dautel

9e journée de Serie A

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Inter et Juventus : 4 à 4

Buts : Zielinski (15e sp, 37e sp), Mkhitaryan (35e), Dumfries (53e) pour l'Inter; Vlahovic (20e), Weah (27e), Yildiz (71e et 82e) pour la Juventus

 