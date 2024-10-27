Ita ‍: 4-4, la Juventus arrache un point à l'Inter

9e journée de Serie A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
Inter et Juventus : 4 à 4
Buts : Zielinski (15e sp, 37e sp), Mkhitaryan (35e), Dumfries (53e) pour l'Inter; Vlahovic (20e), Weah (27e), Yildiz (71e et 82e) pour la Juventus
Termina in parità a San Siro 🏟️— Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) October 27, 2024
Powered by @nikefootball#ForzaInter #InterJuventus pic.twitter.com/iYU7UxB6ea
FT |⌛| Finisce in pareggio una gara piena di emozioni ⚪⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 27, 2024
Powered by @EASPORTSFC#InterJuve pic.twitter.com/BdeouEPzop