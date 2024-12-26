PL ‍: Manchester City bute sur Everton et ne gagne toujours pas

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

18e journée de Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Buts : Silva (14e) pour Manchester City; Ndiaye (36e) pour Everton

Penalty manqué par Haaland (53e) pour Man City

Classement Premier League

1. Liverpool 39 pts (-2m)

2. Chelsea 35 pts (-1m)

3e. Arsenal 33 pts (-1m)

6e. Manchester City 28 pts

7e. Aston Villa 28 pts (-1m)

15e. Everton 17 pts (-1m)

 