PL ‍: Manchester City bute sur Everton et ne gagne toujours pas

18e journée de Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Buts : Silva (14e) pour Manchester City; Ndiaye (36e) pour Everton

Penalty manqué par Haaland (53e) pour Man City

Classement Premier League

1. Liverpool 39 pts (-2m)

2. Chelsea 35 pts (-1m)

3e. Arsenal 33 pts (-1m)

6e. Manchester City 28 pts

7e. Aston Villa 28 pts (-1m)

15e. Everton 17 pts (-1m)

