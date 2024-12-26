PL ‍: Manchester City bute sur Everton et ne gagne toujours pas

18e journée de Premier League
Etihad Stadium
Buts : Silva (14e) pour Manchester City; Ndiaye (36e) pour Everton
Penalty manqué par Haaland (53e) pour Man City
😱 HAALAND VOIT SON PÉNALTY ARRÊTÉ PAR PICKFORD !— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) December 26, 2024
➡️ Manchester City est toujours tenu en échec sur sa pelouse par Everton #MCIEVE #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/ZxYSdxKO7Q
Classement Premier League
1. Liverpool 39 pts (-2m)
2. Chelsea 35 pts (-1m)
3e. Arsenal 33 pts (-1m)
6e. Manchester City 28 pts
7e. Aston Villa 28 pts (-1m)
15e. Everton 17 pts (-1m)
FULL-TIME | The points are shared on Boxing Day ⚖️— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2024
1-1 🍬 #ManCity | @okx pic.twitter.com/ZEVZPE7uzM