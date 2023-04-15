La foot anglais rend hommage aux 97 morts du drame d'Hillsborough

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

Le 15 avril 1989, 97 supporters de Liverpool décédaient après une énorme bousculade lors de la demi-finale de la Cup entre les Reds et Nottingham Forest dans le stade d'Hillsborough à Sheffield. En raison d'une organisation catastrophique, notamment des forces de l'ordre, une bousculade monstrueuse avait abouti à ce désastre. 34 ans plus tard, le football anglais n'a pas oublié l'une des pages les plus sombres de son histoire.

 