La foot anglais rend hommage aux 97 morts du drame d'Hillsborough

Dans : Premier League.

Par Claude Dautel

Le 15 avril 1989, 97 supporters de Liverpool décédaient après une énorme bousculade lors de la demi-finale de la Cup entre les Reds et Nottingham Forest dans le stade d'Hillsborough à Sheffield. En raison d'une organisation catastrophique, notamment des forces de l'ordre, une bousculade monstrueuse avait abouti à ce désastre. 34 ans plus tard, le football anglais n'a pas oublié l'une des pages les plus sombres de son histoire.

Today, and always, we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy.



We offer our love and support to all those affected by the tragedy on this very difficult day. You’ll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/bHodQStf6V — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2023

Remembering those who lost their lives on the 34th anniversary of The Hillsborough tragedy.

Thoughts, love and prayers to their families, friends and everybody affected by that tragic day in 1989. They shall never walk alone.#YoullNeverWalkAlone #Hillsborough #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/cSDRGBBd6p — All On The Board (@allontheboard) April 15, 2023