Chelsea - Arsenal ‍: Les compositions (17h30 sur Canal+)

La composition de Chelsea : Sanchez – Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella – Caicedo, Lavia – Madueke, Palmer, Neto – Jackson
La composition d'Arsenal : Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber – Rice, Partey, Odegaard – Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Le grand retour de notre capitaine Ødegaard comme titulaire 🤩
Rice également titulaire malgré les rumeurs de blessures 💪🏻
