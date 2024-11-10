Chelsea - Arsenal ‍: Les compositions (17h30 sur Canal+)

La composition de Chelsea : Sanchez – Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella – Caicedo, Lavia – Madueke, Palmer, Neto – Jackson

La composition d'Arsenal : Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber – Rice, Partey, Odegaard – Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

VOILÀ NOTRE XI FACE À CHELSEA ⚔️



Le grand retour de notre capitaine Ødegaard comme titulaire 🤩



Rice également titulaire malgré les rumeurs de blessures 💪🏻



COME ON YOU GUNNERS 🔴⚪️#CHEARS #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/TlZCFPHnb2