Arsenal - Tottenham : Les compos (13h30 sur Canal+ Foot)

Compo d'Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Compo de Tottenham

Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane

 