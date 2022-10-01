Arsenal - Tottenham : Les compos (13h30 sur Canal+ Foot)

Compo d'Arsenal
Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus
Compo de Tottenham
Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Son, Kane
