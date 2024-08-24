Ang ‍: Premier triplé pour Haaland, City enchaîne

2e journée de Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City bat Ipswich : 4 à 1

Buts : Haaland (12e sp, 16e, 88e), De Bruyne (14e) pour Manchester City; Szmodics (7e) pour Ipswich

Erling Haaland has three! 🔥



It's his seventh Premier League hat-trick 😳#TheKickOff | #MCIIPS pic.twitter.com/z4kC0ZXy3m