Ang ‍: Premier triplé pour Haaland, City enchaîne

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

2e journée de Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Manchester City bat Ipswich : 4 à 1

Buts : Haaland (12e sp, 16e, 88e), De Bruyne (14e) pour Manchester City; Szmodics (7e) pour Ipswich

 