Ang : La presse alimente le racisme, Raheem Sterling accuse

Samedi, la police de Londres a annoncé qu’elle allait enquêter sur les soupçons d’insultes racistes à l’égard de Raheem Sterling lors du choc anglais entre Manchester City et Chelsea. Une affaire qui fait réagir beaucoup de monde en Grande-Bretagne, y compris le principal intéressé. Sur son compte Instagram, l’attaquant de Manchester City a notamment accusé certains journaux d’alimenter le racisme Outre-Manche. Le buteur de la sélection anglaise prend notamment l’exemple d’un article du Daily Mail, dans lequel le média parle de la situation de Tosin Adarabioyo et de Phil Foden, deux jeunes coéquipiers de Sterling qui ont chacun acheté une maison pour plus de 2 millions de livres.

« Le jeune garçon noir (Adarabioyo) est considéré comme un mauvais garçon ayant acheté une maison à 2 millions de livres alors qu’il n’a pas encore joué en Angleterre. Cela contribue à alimenter le racisme et les comportements agressifs. Surtout que dans le même article, le jeune blanc (Foden) est décrit comme un bon jeune ayant préparé son avenir en achetant une maison pour sa mère. Vous avez deux jeunes joueurs en début de carrière, tous deux ont fait une bonne action, c'est-à-dire acheter une nouvelle maison pour leurs mères qui ont consacré beaucoup de temps et d'amour à les aider à arriver où ils sont. La différence de traitement médiatique est inacceptable. Donc, pour tous les journaux qui ne comprennent pas pourquoi les gens sont racistes de nos jours, tout ce que j'ai à dire, c'est qu'il faut une nouvelle réflexion à propos de la médiatisation équitable et de donner à tous les joueurs une chance égale » a expliqué un Raheem Sterling très en colère. De toute évidence, son avis sera massivement partagé. En Angleterre, mais pas seulement.