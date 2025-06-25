Allemagne - France Espoirsââ: les compos (21h sur W9 et beIN Sports 1)

Allemagne - France Espoirs : les compos (21h sur W9 et beIN Sports 1)

Icon Sport

PubliĂ© Dans : Foot Europeen.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de l'Allemagne Espoirs :

Atubolu - Brown, Arrey-Mbi, Rosenfelder, Collins - Nebel, Reitz, Martel, Knauff - Weiper, Woltemade

Compo de l'Equipe de France Espoirs :

Restes - Sildillia, Magassa, Lukeba, Merlin - DoukourĂ©, CissĂ©, Lepenant - Odobert, Abline, Tel

 