Sochaux - Rennes : les compos (20h45 sur beIN Sports 1)

Icon Sport

PubliĂ© Dans : Coupe de France.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Sochaux :

Patouillet - Da Costa, Silva, Vitelli, Gomis - Fontaine, Viltard, Michel - Daho, Koffi, Pereira de Sa

Compo de Rennes :

Gallon - G.DouĂ©, Omari, Theate, Truffert - Matusiwa, Bourigeaud, Le FĂ©e, Salah - Gouiri, Kalimuendo

 