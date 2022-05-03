Villarreal - Liverpool : les compos (21h sur C+Sport et RMC Sport 1)

Compo de Villarreal :
Rulli - Estupinan, P.Torres, Albiol, Foyth - Coquelin, Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso - Dia, Moreno
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ Yellows who will try and get the comeback against @LFC.#UCL pic.twitter.com/T868AndaSB— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) May 3, 2022
Compo de Liverpool :
Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Keita, Thiago - Jota, Salah, Mané
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV