Villarreal - Liverpool : les compos (21h sur C+Sport et RMC Sport 1)

Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Villarreal : 

Rulli - Estupinan, P.Torres, Albiol, Foyth - Coquelin, Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso - Dia, Moreno

Compo de Liverpool : 

Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Keita, Thiago - Jota, Salah, Mané

 