Real Madrid - Manchester City ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Compo du Real Madrid :
Courtois - Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy - Tchouaméni, Ceballos, Bellingham - Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius
📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 19, 2025
🆚 @ManCityES pic.twitter.com/tXx6xXblhw
Compo de Manchester City :
Ederson - Khusanov, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol - Gonzalez, Gündogan - B.Silva, Foden, Savinho - Marmoush
Your City team to take on Real Madrid — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2025
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Ake, Kovacic, Haaland, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Nunes, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qn1W7ZBZyz