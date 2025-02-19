Real Madrid - Manchester City ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo du Real Madrid : 

Courtois - Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy - Tchouaméni, Ceballos, Bellingham - Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius

Compo de Manchester City :

Ederson - Khusanov, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol - Gonzalez, Gündogan - B.Silva, Foden, Savinho - Marmoush

 