Man City - Real Madrid ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+Foot)

Compo de Manchester City :
Ederson - Akanji, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol - Stones - De Bruyne, B.Silva, Savinho, Grealish - Haaland
February 11, 2025
XI | Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Stones, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Marmoush, Kovacic, Doku, Nico, Gundogan, Nunes, Khusanov, Foden, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee
Compo du Real Madrid :
Courtois - Valverde, Asencio, Tchouaméni, Mendy - Camavinga, Ceballos - Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius - Mbappé
February 11, 2025
