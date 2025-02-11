Man City - Real Madrid ‍: les compos (21h sur Canal+Foot)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo de Manchester City : 

Ederson - Akanji, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol - Stones - De Bruyne, B.Silva, Savinho, Grealish - Haaland

Compo du Real Madrid : 

Courtois - Valverde, Asencio, Tchouaméni, Mendy - Camavinga, Ceballos - Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius - Mbappé

 