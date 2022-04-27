Liverpool - Villarreal : les compos (21h sur C+Sport et RMC Sport)

Compo de Liverpool :
Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago Alcantara - Diaz, Salah, Mané
Compo de Villarreal :
Rulli - Estupinan, P.Torres, Albiol, Foyth - Coquelin, Parejo, Capoue, Lo Celso - Danjuma, Chukwueze
