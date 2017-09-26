LdC : Les résultats de la 2e journée

Mardi 26 septembre
Groupe E
20h45 : Spartak Moscou - Liverpool 1-1
FC Séville - NK Maribor 3-0
Groupe F
20h45 : Manchester City - Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0
Naples - Feyenoord 3-1
Groupe G
20h45 : Monaco - FC Porto 0-3
Besiktas - RB Leipzig 2-0
Groupe H
20h45 : Apoel Nicosie - Tottenham 0-3
Dortmund - Real Madrid 1-3
Mercredi 27 septembre
Groupe A
20h45 : CSKA Moscou - Manchester United (sur beIN Sports 4)
FC Bâle - Benfica (sur beIN Sports 7)
Groupe B
20h45 : Anderlecht - Celtic Glasgow (sur beIN Sports 6)
Paris Saint-Germain - Bayern Munich (sur Canal+)
Groupe C
18h00 : Qarabag FK - AS Rome (sur beIN Sports 2)
20h45 : Atlético Madrid - Chelsea (sur beIN Sports 1)
Groupe D
20h45 : Juventus Turin - Olympiakos (sur beIN Sports 5)
Sporting Portugal - FC Barcelone (sur beIN Sports 3)