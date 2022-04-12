Bayern - Villarreal : les compos (21h sur Bein Sport 1)

Compo du Bayern :
Neuer - Hernandez, Upamecano, Pavard - Coman, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sané - Muller, Musiala - Lewandowski
🌟 𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙛𝙪̈𝙧 #𝙁𝘾𝘽𝙑𝘾𝙁! 💪 #packmas#MiaSanMia #UCL
Compo de VIllarreal :
Rulli - Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan - Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin - Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ players who will try and make history!
This is the Villarreal starting XI to face a giant of European football, @FCBayernEN. #UCL