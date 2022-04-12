Bayern - Villarreal : les compos (21h sur Bein Sport 1)

Compo du Bayern :

Neuer - Hernandez, Upamecano, Pavard - Coman, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sané - Muller, Musiala - Lewandowski

Compo de VIllarreal :

Rulli - Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan - Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin - Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ players who will try and make history!



This is the Villarreal starting XI to face a giant of European football, @FCBayernEN. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BlAprmPZ0X