Bayern - Villarreal : les compos (21h sur Bein Sport 1)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo du Bayern : 

Neuer - Hernandez, Upamecano, Pavard - Coman, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sané - Muller, Musiala - Lewandowski

Compo de VIllarreal :

Rulli - Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan - Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin - Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso 

 