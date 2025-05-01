EL ‍: Bilbao - MU, Tottenham - Bodo Glimt… Les compos des demies

Demi-finales aller de l'Europa League :
Athletic Club Bilbao - Manchester United (21h00 sur Canal+)
La compo de Bilbao : Agirrezabala – De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche – Jauregizar, Inigo Ruiz – Inaki Williams, Berenguer, Nico Williams – Sannadi.
🔥 𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗢́𝗡 🆚 @ManUtd— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) May 1, 2025
GOAZEN, LEHOIAK! IRABAZTERA!#AthleticMUFC #UniqueInTheWorld 🦁 pic.twitter.com/lmOpy4TfaO
La compo de Manchester United : Onana – Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof – Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho.
United in Bilbao ✊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2025
Let's give it all we've got ⚔️🔥#MUFC || #UEL
Tottenham - Bodo Glimt (21h00 sur Canal+ Foot)
La compo de Tottenham : Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Bissouma, Bentancur – Johnson, Maddison, Richarlison – Solanke.
Your semi-final Spurs 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9wT9EwQzH7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2025
La compo de Bodo Glimt : Haikin – Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjorkan – Hauge, Fet, Saltnes – Maatta, Hogh, Blomberg.
Slik stiller Glimt mot Spurs 💪 pic.twitter.com/KRrxm5uTKO— FK Bodø/Glimt | Seriemester 2024 🏆 (@Glimt) May 1, 2025