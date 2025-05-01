EL ‍: Bilbao - MU, Tottenham - Bodo Glimt… Les compos des demies

Demi-finales aller de l'Europa League :

Athletic Club Bilbao - Manchester United (21h00 sur Canal+)

La compo de Bilbao : Agirrezabala – De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Berchiche – Jauregizar, Inigo Ruiz – Inaki Williams, Berenguer, Nico Williams – Sannadi.

La compo de Manchester United : Onana – Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof – Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho.

