Cherki titulaire pour ses débuts avec Man City

Rayan Cherki va faire ses débuts avec Manchester City ce mercredi (18h). Pour l'entrée en lice des Citizens dans le Mondial des clubs, le milieu offensif sera titulaire contre le Wydad Casablanca. L'ancien Lyonnais évoluera derrière l'attaquant Omar Marmoush.

La compo de Manchester City : Ederson, Lewis, Reus, Aké, O'Reilly - Reijnders, Foden - Savinho, Cherki, Doku - Marmoush

Lining up for City! 📝🩵#FIFACWC | LIVE on https://t.co/qHE6dSCO2t pic.twitter.com/8aPFyL6XIE