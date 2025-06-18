Cherki titulaire pour ses débuts avec Man City

Par Eric Bethsy

Rayan Cherki va faire ses débuts avec Manchester City ce mercredi (18h). Pour l'entrée en lice des Citizens dans le Mondial des clubs, le milieu offensif sera titulaire contre le Wydad Casablanca. L'ancien Lyonnais évoluera derrière l'attaquant Omar Marmoush.

La compo de Manchester City : Ederson, Lewis, Reus, Aké, O'Reilly - Reijnders, Foden - Savinho, Cherki, Doku - Marmoush

 