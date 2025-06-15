Bayern Munich - Auckland City ‍: Les compositions (18h sur DAZN)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Coupe du monde des clubs.
Par Hadrien Rivayrand

La composition du Bayern : Neuer – Stanišić, Tah, Boey, Guerreiro – Kimmich, Pavlovic, Müller, Olise, Coman – Kane

La composition d'Auckland City :  Tracey - Ilich, Mitchell, Boxall, Murati, Lobo - Den Heijer, Garriga - Bevan, Yoo, Manickum

 