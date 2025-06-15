Bayern Munich - Auckland City ‍: Les compositions (18h sur DAZN)

La composition du Bayern : Neuer – Stanišić, Tah, Boey, Guerreiro – Kimmich, Pavlovic, Müller, Olise, Coman – Kane
🏆 Unsere 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗙 𝓿𝓼. 𝗔𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 🌎— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 15, 2025
Die Reise beginnt! Auf geht’s, Männer – #packmas in unserem ersten #FIFACWC-Gruppenspiel 👊#FCBayern #TakeItToTheWorld #FCBACFC pic.twitter.com/QUWAnH4MiF
La composition d'Auckland City : Tracey - Ilich, Mitchell, Boxall, Murati, Lobo - Den Heijer, Garriga - Bevan, Yoo, Manickum
🇩🇪 Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Boey, Tah, Stanišić, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Müller, Coman; Harry Kane.— Football Xtra™ (@FootballXtra0) June 15, 2025
🇳🇿 Auckland City XI: Tracey; Ilich, Mitchell, Boxall, Murati, Lobo; Den Heijer, Garriga: Bevan, Yoo, Manickum.