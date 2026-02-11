ICONSPORT_283608_0055

Tottenham vire Thomas Frank

Premier League11 févr. , 11:25
parClaude Dautel
Au lendemain de la défaite de Tottenham à domicile face à Newcastle, les Spurs ont officialisé le licenciement immédiat de Thomas Frank. Après la rencontre, l'entraîneur avait pourtant confié avoir la confiance de ces dirigeants.
« Le club a décidé de procéder à un changement au poste d'entraîneur-chef de l'équipe masculine et Thomas Frank quittera ses fonctions aujourd'hui. Thomas a été nommé en juin 2025, et nous étions déterminés à lui donner le temps et le soutien nécessaires pour construire ensemble l'avenir. Toutefois, les résultats et les performances ont amené le Conseil d'administration à conclure qu'un changement à ce stade de la saison est nécessaire. Durant tout son passage au Club, Thomas a fait preuve d'un engagement sans faille, se donnant à fond pour faire progresser le Club. Nous tenons à le remercier pour sa contribution et lui souhaitons beaucoup de succès pour l'avenir », indique Tottenham.
Derniers commentaires

Tottenham vire Thomas Frank

Ah tiens, comme par hasard De Zerbi est libre maintenant comme Beye pour l'OM ! Le timing parfait

L'OM se sépare de De Zerbi en pleine nuit (officiel)

Je reprendrais une tasse de seum SVP :)

Barco au PSG, Pierre Ménès annonce un gros problème

Je le trouve moins bien depuis janvier . N'est-'il pas en surégime ?

L'OM se sépare de De Zerbi en pleine nuit (officiel)

Rage bien mon grand. Ton club pu la merde et c est bien fait pour les supporters dans ton genre.

OM : Habib Beye favori au poste d'entraîneur

faire mieux que pierre sage c'est juste impossible il a fait un exploit de faire une remontada jamais vu

