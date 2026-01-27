Leur voiture en miettes, Kolo Muani et Odobert vont bien

Grecs ?
Sergio soit pas stupide il a quitter l’OL il est juste ds le groupe logique
On dirait vraiment un segpa sur chaque commentaire 😆
respect
pas a lui non, a un groupement d'investisseurs q'il represente, textor n'a pas d'argent, sauf aux iles caimans!
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|45
|19
|14
|3
|2
|41
|15
|26
|43
|19
|14
|1
|4
|33
|16
|17
|38
|19
|12
|2
|5
|44
|20
|24
|36
|19
|11
|3
|5
|32
|20
|12
|32
|19
|10
|2
|7
|34
|29
|5
|31
|19
|8
|7
|4
|30
|27
|3
|30
|19
|9
|3
|7
|32
|23
|9
|29
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|25
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|30
|-5
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|23
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|20
|19
|5
|5
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|20
|19
|4
|8
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|14
|19
|3
|5
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|45
|-24
Loading
#thfc Just been sent some photos of Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani involved in a car crash today. Both players are fortunately fine 🙏