ICONSPORT_282913_0092

Leur voiture en miettes, Kolo Muani et Odobert vont bien

Premier League27 janv. , 19:58
parGuillaume Conte
0
Les deux Français de Tottenham ont été victimes d'un accident de voiture, ce mardi en Angleterre. Sans gravité pour les deux joueurs.
Tottenham a confirmé ce mardi soir que Randal Kolo-Muani et Wilson Odobert allaient bien et étaient toujours dans le groupe pour le match de Ligue des Champions face à Francfort. Les deux joueurs, qui se trouvaient dans le même véhicule, ont eu un accident de la route ce mardi. Il n’a pas été précisé lequel des deux Français des Spurs conduisait, mais si la voiture est dans un sale état, les footballeurs en sont sortis indemnes. Le club londonien a expliqué que ses deux attaquants étaient impliqués dans un accident mineur sur la route, et qu’ils avaient eu un petit délai pour rejoindre le groupe en vue du déplacement en Allemagne de ce mardi soir.
0
