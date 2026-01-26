L’OM révèle une dinguerie sur Greenwood

J'ai appelé ma mère- Pablo Longoria
Cela fait bien longtemps que j'avais pas eu de telles ambitions avec Lyon, la dernière fois ça a tourné au vinaigre contre MU....!
Quel président on a ... Bravo Mr ...
Rêver est une des choses encore gratuites dans ce pays, donc oui tu peux rêver lol 😂
Le scénario rêvé : Champion Europa League + CDF, ligue des champions l'année pro, Morton, Endrick restent, on arrive à vendre Fofana 50M suite à une superbe fin de saison, on recrute 2/3 bons joueurs pour compléter notre effectif... On peut rêver puisque tout est encore possible .. !!
Dis moi où tu parles de 18 mois dans ton post plus haut stp. Et je maintiens que je répondais bel et bien à ton post de 13h04. Mais peu importe, je ne vais pas batailler 15 ans pour ça.
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|45
|19
|14
|3
|2
|41
|15
|26
|43
|19
|14
|1
|4
|33
|16
|17
|38
|19
|12
|2
|5
|44
|20
|24
|36
|19
|11
|3
|5
|32
|20
|12
|32
|19
|10
|2
|7
|34
|29
|5
|31
|19
|8
|7
|4
|30
|27
|3
|30
|19
|9
|3
|7
|32
|23
|9
|29
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|25
|19
|6
|7
|6
|25
|30
|-5
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|33
|-5
|23
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|19
|6
|4
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|20
|19
|5
|5
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|20
|19
|4
|8
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|14
|19
|3
|5
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|29
|-15
|12
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|45
|-24
