Mason Greenwood - Olympique de Marseille

L’OM révèle une dinguerie sur Greenwood

OM26 janv. , 16:30
parEric Bethsy
Dans un entretien accordé à la presse anglaise, Pablo Longoria s’est confié sur l’arrivée de Mason Greenwood à l’été 2024. Le président de l’Olympique de Marseille a expliqué son choix en plein dilemme.
En tant qu’actuel meilleur buteur de Ligue 1, Mason Greenwood a mis tout le monde d’accord ou presque. Lorsque son nom apparaît dans l’actualité, c’est pour évoquer ses performances ou l’intérêt de ses admirateurs pendant le mercato. Il n’est plus question de s’attarder sur son passé judiciaire, celui qui avait poussé Manchester United à l’éjecter, et qui a fait douter Pablo Longoria avant de le recruter en 2024. En plein dilemme, le président de l’Olympique de Marseille avait fini par trancher d’une manière assez originale.
J'ai appelé ma mère
- Pablo Longoria
« Pour moi, il est juste d’en parler ouvertement. Créer des tabous n’est jamais positif, a d’abord confié l’Espagnol au Telegraph. Pour nous, il s’agissait d’une formidable opportunité commerciale sur le plan sportif, et nous avons analysé très attentivement ce qui s’était réellement passé. Dans ce cas, après avoir fait preuve de diligence raisonnable et en ayant toutes les informations nécessaires – et c’est la première fois que j’en parle –, avec toutes ces informations, j’ai appelé ma mère. Et j'ai demandé : "Qu'en penses-tu, compte tenu de toute la situation ?" »
« Ma mère, qui travaillait dans le système pénitentiaire espagnol, où elle avait mis en place un modèle très novateur – elle avait d'ailleurs reçu une médaille d'État –, m'a répondu, en toute connaissance de cause. Et elle m'a dit : "Fais-le", a raconté le dirigeant. C'était important parce que je voulais quelqu'un qui n'ait pas la motivation du sport, car le talent est là, et dont la seule motivation soit le bien de son fils. En tant qu'homme, pas en tant que président. Et, pour moi, il était très important qu'elle me dise, en sachant tout cela, "fais-le". »
« Pour moi, quand on a toutes les informations, on gère la situation normalement. Comme je le fais avec vous en ce moment. Parce que c’est le plus important : retrouver une vie normale. Il faut s’en accommoder. Oui, je sais qu’il y a des critiques. Je sais que ce genre de situation peut souvent nuire à la réputation. Mais je le répète, si vous pensez prendre la bonne décision, avec les informations nécessaires, et aussi d'un point de vue humain, parce que Mason, c'est un bon garçon, vraiment. Depuis ce jour, je dors sur mes deux oreilles », a conclu Pablo Longoria, sûr d’avoir pris la bonne décision.
