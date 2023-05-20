Tottenham battu, les Spurs en grand danger européen

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

37e journée de Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 

Brentford bat Tottenham : 3 à 1

Buts : Kane (8e) pour Tottenham, Mbeumo (50e, 62e), Wissa (88e) pour Brentford

Classement de Premier League

1e. Manchester City 85 pts (-2m)

2e. Arsenal 81 pts (-1m)

3e. Newcastle 69 pts (-1m)

4e. Manchester United 66 pts (-2m)

5e. Liverpool 65 pts (-1m)

6e. Brighton 58 (-2m)

7e. Tottenham 57 pts 

8e. Aston Villa 57 pts (-1m)

9. Brentford 56 pts

 