Tottenham battu, les Spurs en grand danger européen

37e journée de Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Brentford bat Tottenham : 3 à 1
Buts : Kane (8e) pour Tottenham, Mbeumo (50e, 62e), Wissa (88e) pour Brentford
Classement de Premier League
1e. Manchester City 85 pts (-2m)
2e. Arsenal 81 pts (-1m)
3e. Newcastle 69 pts (-1m)
4e. Manchester United 66 pts (-2m)
5e. Liverpool 65 pts (-1m)
6e. Brighton 58 (-2m)
7e. Tottenham 57 pts
8e. Aston Villa 57 pts (-1m)
9. Brentford 56 pts
Defeat. pic.twitter.com/NbaoFW3X69— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2023
A clinical second-half performance earns @BrentfordFC their first away win at Spurs 🙌#TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/eK3t3bIc5e— Premier League (@premierleague) May 20, 2023