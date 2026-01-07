ICONSPORT_096417_0006
Kevin Keegan

Ang : Kevin Keegan est atteint d'un cancer

Premier League07 janv. , 21:24
parMehdi Lunay
Légende du football anglais des années 1970-1980 et double Ballon d'Or (1978 et 1979), Kevin Keegan souffre d'un cancer. Le club de Newcastle dont il a été le joueur puis le manager a annoncé la nouvelle sur ses réseaux sociaux ce mercredi soir.
« Notre ancien joueur et entraîneur, Kevin Keegan, va suivre un traitement après avoir reçu un diagnostic de cancer. Il a été admis à l'hôpital pour des examens complémentaires suite à des symptômes abdominaux persistants. Courage, Kev ! Nous sommes de tout cœur avec toi. Nous te souhaitons un prompt rétablissement », ont publié sur X les Magpies à propos de l'ancien joueur âgé aujourd'hui de 74 ans.
