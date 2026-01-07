Ang : Kevin Keegan est atteint d'un cancer

Sans lui l’OM serait à la cave
Tu est raciste
Quand c est un joueur libre Lyon serait intéressé, quand il faut se serrer la ceinture un joueur libre ca se refuse pas
" Et qui sera certainement bien utile ce jeudi pour réitérer l’exploit " Face à quasiment l'équipe type et sans csc ça va être difficile ... Faudra encore compter sur l'arbitre
Ne brulons pas ce qu'on a adoré.Sa blessure l'a beaucoup affecté mais il revient en forme.Pour sa prolongation de contrat Paris trouvera un accord.Paris a le temps
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|+/-
|40
|17
|13
|1
|3
|31
|13
|18
|39
|17
|12
|3
|2
|37
|15
|22
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|36
|17
|19
|32
|17
|10
|2
|5
|33
|22
|11
|30
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|17
|8
|30
|17
|8
|6
|3
|29
|24
|5
|24
|17
|7
|3
|7
|26
|21
|5
|23
|17
|6
|5
|6
|24
|22
|2
|23
|17
|7
|2
|8
|27
|30
|-3
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|20
|-2
|22
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|19
|17
|4
|7
|6
|20
|29
|-9
|18
|17
|4
|6
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|22
|31
|-9
|14
|17
|3
|5
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|27
|-13
|12
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|38
|-20
Our former player & manager, Kevin Keegan will undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer having been admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms. King Kev. We're with you every step of the way. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery 🙏🖤🤍