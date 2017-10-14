Man City - Stoke City : 7-2

Etihad Stadium
Manchester City bat Stoke City : 7 à 2
Buts : Jesus (17e, 55e), Sterling (19e), David Silva (27e), Fernandinho (60e), Sane (62e), Bernardo Silva (79e) pour Man City; Diouf (44e), Walker (47e csc) pour Stoke
Photo Icon Sport
Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.
