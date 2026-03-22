ICONSPORT_362509_0167

Chelsea : Rosenior sauvé par BlueCo

Premier League22 mars , 17:30
parNathan Hanini
0
Ce samedi, Chelsea a conclu sa semaine difficile par une nouvelle défaite 3-0 du côté d’Everton. Les critiques pleuvent sur l'entraîneur Liam Rosenior. Mais la direction des Blues conserve sa confiance envers l’ancien entraîneur du Racing Club de Strasbourg.
Nouvelle humiliation pour Chelsea cette semaine. Quelques jours après la débâcle en Ligue des champions face au PSG, les Blues remettent le couvert avec une défaite 3-0 sur la pelouse d’Everton. Une nouvelle désillusion pour Liam Rosenior sous le feu des critiques. L’ancien manager de Strasbourg est déjà sous pression après une quatrième défaite consécutive. Sur les différents debriefs de la presse britannique, la patience est déjà épuisée pour certains à l’image du présentateur Rory Jennings. « Il nous a prouvé qu’il n’était pas à la hauteur de la tâche. Écoutez, si vous ne voulez pas en faire une affaire personnelle, les gens s’énervent quand je le qualifie de « sans talent » ou que je dis qu’il est médiocre, ou qu’il ne mérite pas ce poste. »

Rosenior est soutenu par sa direction

De son côté, la direction des Blues veut garder le cap avec le choix de nommer l’Anglais en cours de saison. Fabrizio Romano a affirmé qu’un limogeage de Rosenior n’a pas encore été évoqué en interne. « Pour le moment, je n'ai aucun message venant de Chelsea concernant un changement immédiat ou une décision ferme. De toute évidence, Chelsea ne peut pas être satisfait de la situation actuelle, mais il ne faut pas oublier que Liam Rosenior est arrivé en milieu de saison, sans avoir bénéficié d'une préparation d'avant-saison. Il ne s'agit pas d'un effectif construit pour Liam Rosenior. Il est donc évident que certains points sont à prendre en compte au moment de juger Liam Rosenior, » explique le journaliste italien. Chelsea conserve tout de même l’objectif de se qualifier pour la prochaine Ligue des champions.

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Derniers commentaires

OM-Lille : Greenwood sort sur blessure, Lille reste à onze

🤡 C'est Zavatta les supp de Paris?

OM-Lille : Greenwood sort sur blessure, Lille reste à onze

Joue pas au bonhomme gamin.🤡

OM-Lille : Greenwood sort sur blessure, Lille reste à onze

C'est jaune orangé mais pas rouge. Il le blesse mais c'est pas le but. Il n"y avait pas encore occasion de but. C'est dommage, mais c'est le foot.

Monaco revient comme une fusée, l'OL voit rouge

OMFP 😍🥰

OM-Lille : Greenwood sort sur blessure, Lille reste à onze

C'est ce qu'il mérite lui qui aime tabasser les femmes

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CalendrierRésultats
ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1
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Lens
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LOSC Lille
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Rennes
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Strasbourg
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9
Toulouse
37271071038326
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Lorient
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11
Brest
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12
Angers SCO
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13
Paris
2826610102941-12
14
Le Havre
272669112032-12
15
Nice
272776143252-20
16
Auxerre
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17
Nantes
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18
Metz
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