PL : Liverpool se rapproche de l'Europe

32e journée de Premier League
Anfield
Liverpool bat Nottingham Forest : 3 à 2
Buts : Diogo Jota (47e, 55e), Salah (70e) pour Liverpool; Williams (51e), Gibbs-White (67e) pour Nottingham Forest
Classement de Premier League
1e. Arsenal 75 pts
2e. Manchester City 70 pts (-2m)
3e. Manchester United 59 pts (-2m)
4e. Newcastle 56 pts (-2m)
5e. Tottenham 53 pts (-1m)
6e. Aston Villa 51 pts
7e. Liverpool 50 pts (-1m)
19e. Nottingham Forest 27 pts
Three points at Anfield ✊#LIVNFO pic.twitter.com/110ZupC9fK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 22, 2023