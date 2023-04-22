PL : Liverpool se rapproche de l'Europe

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Claude Dautel

32e journée de Premier League

Anfield

Liverpool bat Nottingham Forest : 3 à 2

Buts : Diogo Jota (47e, 55e), Salah (70e) pour Liverpool; Williams (51e), Gibbs-White (67e) pour Nottingham Forest

Classement de Premier League

1e. Arsenal 75 pts

2e. Manchester City 70 pts (-2m)

3e. Manchester United 59 pts (-2m)

4e. Newcastle 56 pts (-2m)

5e. Tottenham 53 pts (-1m)

6e. Aston Villa 51 pts 

7e. Liverpool 50 pts (-1m)

19e. Nottingham Forest 27 pts

 