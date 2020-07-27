Officiel : Lovren quitte Liverpool et signe au Zénith Saint-Pétersbourg

Au lendemain du dernier match de la saison 2019-2020, et au premier jour du mercato en Angleterre, Liverpool annonce le transfert définitif de Dejan Lovren au Zénith Saint-Pétersbourg. L'ancien lyonnais était arrivé chez les Reds au mercato 2014 en provenance de Southampton. De son côté, le club russe annonce que Lovren a signé jusqu'en 2023.

 