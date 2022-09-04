Manchester United - Arsenal : Les compos (17h30 sur Canal+)

Manchester United - Arsenal : Les compos (17h30 sur Canal+)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Hadrien Rivayrand

Manchester United : De Gea – Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia – McTominay, Eriksen – Fernandes, Sancho, Antony – Rashford

Arsenal : Ramsdale – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko – Xhaka – Sambi Lokonga - Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli – Gabriel Jesus

 